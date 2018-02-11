Mirrors of the world

By | Published: 12:20 am 7:07 pm

Jahanumma located near Falaknuma Palace, was once famous for Paigah Palaces. While the latter still gazes the sky with its splendour, grandeur and architectural marvel, it forever has lost its glory and beauty. Arches, a step well, a beautiful mosque and a few walls bear the testimony to the lost time. Jahannuma was a beautiful structure with a vast garden housing a variety of animals and plants. Eminent scholar Dr Omar khalidi in his famous book ‘A guide to architecture in Hyderabad’ has described Jahannuma Palace as a “microcosm, where all creature human beings animals, birds and plants lived together.” It is said that these were big cats, to including figures in the palace.

The entire area of about two and half km was developed by Paigah Nawab, Fakhruddin Ali Khan, the Shams-ul-umra, in 1818. In 1826, a large palace was constructed at a cost of five lakh rupees. After the death of its issueless founder, the property was transferred to his nephew, Nawab Md Mazharuddin Ali Khan Asman Jah Bahadur. He added more palaces like Mubarak Mahal kamran-shams-ul-umra, ainakhana, darkhana (a repository of water) and gardens. Jahannuma palace was exceptionally beautiful and appealing.

As we enter the locality, we find a large gate on the left, which housed Mahmooda Begum’s haveli and garden. Presently, there is the RTC bus depot in its major part. ‘Ajanta Studio’ used to be located here which produced a few films. Further we find four beautiful arches gateways to the palaces. A large ‘cup’ still exists on one of the raised wall of one palace, exhibiting the Nawab’s love for sports. Charchaman, a spacious garden, was famous for a variety of trees. The mosque although small is architecturally beautiful. A large step well, which was the source of water is intact. Another garden, Imli bagh has given way to Shiv Mandir and Goshala. There was a polo ground, a cricket pitch and ground, affirming the flair for sports of Paigah Nawabs.

Jahannuma was like the dial of a clock, with four arches at the hour of 3,6,9 and 12. In the centre were palaces, gardens, open ground, military quarters and other residential buildings.

After the death of Nawab Asman jah, his illustratious son Nawab Moinuddaula Bahadur, added some more buildings.

The dargahs of two saints, Hazrat Mir Muzzafar Shah alias Biryani Shah and Hazrat Hleemullaj Shah still attract many devotees. The former lived 450 years ago. As biryani was served round the clock he was called Biryani Shah.

Bibi ka chashma (fountain)

The religious place was built by Hayath Bakshi begum, celebrated daughter of Sultan Md Quli Qutb Shah. As it was dedicated to Bibi Fatima Zehra, daughter of Prophet Mohammed, it has come to be known as Bibi ka Chashma. There is an Aashurkhana (a mourning place) with alams (standards). Every year on the 29th day of Moharram, a mela is held here. On every Thursday many devotees pay visit, after their obeisance and ask for mannats or favours.

Shiv Mandir and goshala

This old area was a part of Jahannuma gardens. A Shiv temple was built in 1996. There was a large well built in 1996 from where an idol of Hanuman was retrieved. This is located near the temple now. On the rear side is a deep well. According to the caretaker of the temple, Anand Tiwani, the well has some miraculous power. Even after pumping out water for 13-18 hours, the water level has not gone down.

The goshala with 1500 cows has been around for 24 years. An amount of Rs 45000 is spent daily on feeding cows which yield 400 litres of milk in a day.

Presently Jahannuma is thickly populated area. There is a French cemetery, an old church and Mark Boy’s town school and orphanage and presiding college of management and computer sciences, Shama talkies speak of the heritage and development of the locality. A noteworthy thing about Shama talkies is that it is closed down during Ramzan.

Although the glory of the Nawabs is lost, the grandeur of modern diligence can be seen.

Boys Town Institution

An important landmark of present Jahannuma is the Boys Town which was established in July 1955 on a vast land donated by the Nizam. It houses a high school, an industrial training centre, a printing press and an orphanage.