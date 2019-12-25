Miryalaguda Rural SI suspended

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Nalgonda: Sub Inspector of Miryalaguda (Rural) Saida Babu was suspended following charges of allegations against him.

After a 15-day inquiry into the allegations, the suspension order was issued against the Sub Inspector. The District SP recommended to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Hyderabad Range for the suspension of corrupt police officer. The inquiry found that the Sub Inspector was neglected his duties and was collecting money for not filing cases related to road accidents.

