Miryalaguda: Thieves break into house of former councillor

By | Published: 12:21 am

Nalgonda: Four thieves broke into a house at Edulaguda in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda district and decamped with 30 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 3 lakh in cash.

They threatened owner of the house — Maddileti Narasimha Reddy and his wife, with knives and iron rods. Narasimha Reddy was former councillor of eighth ward of Miryalaguda Municipality. The thieves tied his hands with a rope and threatened his wife with knife, asking them to keep quiet. They searched the almirahs and stole Rs 30 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 3 lakh cash.

The CCTV cameras set up on the road leading to the house were not working. The police examined the CCTV footage at the petrol bunks and liquor shops to find movement of suspicious persons. According to police sources, four suspicious persons were seen in a footage of wine shop in the town. The police are suspecting that thieves from Maharashtra might have committed the offence.

The Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath also examined the house and spoke to local police officials about the incident. He said four police teams had been formed to nab the thieves. Speaking to media, Narsimha Reddy said the thieves wearing face masks while entering the house, the got into the house after breaking the door around 12.30 am.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .