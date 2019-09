Mirza Houzef Baig (211) stars in Boys Town win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Mirza Houzef Baig smashed a double century to help Boys Town beat Tarakarama by 210 runs in the HCA A3 Division one day league championship on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Pool A: Secunderabad Club 278/8 in 35 overs (CV Anand 109, Shiva Kumar 3/50) bt SN Group 118 in 35 overs (NV Nishant Reddy 48, Sanjay 3/20); PJLCC 150 in 30.1 overs (Rahul 58 no, Bhargav 6/48) lost to Gaganmahal 151/7 in 43.1 overs (Srikanth 33, Kamesh 3/24); MP Sporting 208 in 35.4 overs (Mahanama 69, Prem Sai 3/49, Kaushik 3/15) bt Secunderabad Gymkhana 94 in 34.4 overs (Abhijeet 4/25, Anand 6/11);Ameerpet CC 315/6 in 36.5 overs (Sanjay CT 104 no, Vinas 66 no, Rishikesh Yadav 3/75) bt Rushiraj CC 175/6 in 34.5 overs (Saadhvik Reddy 73 no); Youth CC 117 in 30.2 overs (Mayur Khan 5/12) lost to Marredpally Blues 118/2 in 12.2 overs (S Raju 50); Anu CC 100 in 30.5

overs (Ghousa Baba 59, Sharath Reddy 3/11) lost to RJCC 104/2 in 14.4 overs (Prithvi Reddy 53).

Pool B: Boys Town 367/7 in 45 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 211, Mohd Zaib 70, Syed Khaja Moinuddin 3/46) bt Tarakarama 157 in 35.4 overs (H Dashrath 35, Mohd Zaib 3/34, P Rahul 3/13); St Mary’s CC 94 in 26 overs (P Teja 30, B Harikrishna 3/6) lost to Vijaynagar CC 95/4 in 19.1 overs (M Kshitij Reddy 35 no, P Tejas 3/28); Navjeevan Friends 104 in 35.3 overs lost to Azad CC 105/1 in 19 overs; Abhinav Colts 212 in 45.5 overs (Shiva B 43, T Harish 3/19, M Taj 4/36) bt Red Hills 145 in 30.5 overs (Mahender 36, Shiva B 3/25, Abhijeet 3/27); Ameerpet CC 124 in 36.2 overs (Syed Afroz 35, Abhimanya 3/23) lost to SK Blues 127/6 in 25.1 Overs (Syed Mohd Murtaza 3/36, BVRR Rohit 3/11).

Pool C: Starlets CC 68 in 17 overs (Subhash 3/16, Dheeraj 3/20) lost to AB Colony 72/0 in 7 overs (Saurav M 49 no); Mayur CC 203 in 34 overs (H Karthik 110) bt Hyderabad Patriots 168/7 in 30 overs (Karthik H 3/34, Amit 3/19); Eklavya CC 117 in 24.2 overs (M Madhu 41, Virendra Sai 4/27) bt Roshanara CC 85 in 22.5 overs; Mayur CC 175 in 40 overs (Hakeem 75, Rohit 3/41, Nawaz Khan 4/16) lost to Ameerpet CC 176/5 in

19 overs (Anil Kumar 68 no).

Pool D: Kishoresons 297/5 in 35 overs (Sardar B Singh 81, Manav Agarwal 81) bt Greenlands CC 61 in 12.4 overs (Azad Chauhan 3/15); Mahaveer CC 159 in 34.1 overs (Md Zaveed Hussain 51 no, Ganesh Venkatesh 53, Badal Bhati 3/10, Aakash 3/31) bt Deccan Colts 134 in 34.2 overs (Ganesh V 4/47, Sai Kiran 4/30); HPS R 152 in 39.2 overs (Sathvik 50, Vijender Patel 3/31, Khusal Goel 3/40, Shiva Linga 3/18) lost to Imperial CC 153/3 in 21 overs (K Sai Mahesh 64); Dhruv XI 147 in 37.1 overs (Pranith 43, B Hansraj 3/12) lost to Lal Bahadur CC 150/1 in 28.3 overs (Pranav 55 no, Rakesh 50 no).

Pool E: CK Blues 324 in 46 overs (P Tarun Sai 146, Alister B 3/46, Pranav 3/11) bt St Patricks 284 in 50 overs (S Vivek Gagan 84, SR Adithya Yadav 73, CH Sri Krishna 3/36); Superstar CC 41 in 22.4 overs (Md Faheemuddin 3/12, T Parthan Sri Sai 4/9, K Kaushik 3/1) lost to Sutton CC 44/0 in 7.2 overs; Sunshine CC 218 in 47 overs (Jawad Khan 78, Vamshi 63, Santosh 3/42) lost to Consult CC 219/8 in 39 overs (Ayush 75 no, Vishnu 54, Ashish 3/50, Jawad Khan 4/41); Shalimar CC 278 in 42.4 overs (Azeemuddin 88, Anas Ahmed Khan 78, Satyanarayana 3/43) bt HCA Academy 234 in 44 overs (K Satyanarayana 63, Nagayapalu Sai Kumar 5/36); Bharat CC 174 in 35.3 overs (Arush 48, Hemendu 6/40, Akshay 3/30) lost to Safilguda CC in 175/5 in 44.2 overs (Shreyas 47 no, Kush 48 no).

Pool F: Universal CC 196/7 in 36.5 overs (Adil 42, Keerthi 3/22) bt RR District 160 in 38.1 overs (Vikranth 52, Keerthi 53, Imran Ghouri 4/39); Lucky XI 111 in 26.2 overs (Sujan A 4/29) lost to Vimco CC112/7 in 37.1 overs (Kollapally V 40).

