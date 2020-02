Mirza, Namrala clinch gold medals in 6th Telangana Karate Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Mirza Muqtadir and B Namrala won the boys and girls Kata category gold medals respectively in the Sixth Telangana State Karate Championship.

at KVBR Stadium, Yousufguda on Sunday. A total of over 1, 500 participants attended the tournament.

Results: U-13 Kata boys: 1. Mirza Muqtadir (Hyderabad), 2. CH Anvesh Reddy (Ranga Reddy), 3. Vishal Goud (Nalgonda) , Gopi Krishna (Ranga Reddy).

Girls U-13 Kata: 1. B Namrala (Ranga Reddy), 2. Nikhila (Karimnagar), 3. Suhitha (Mahabubnagar), Hansika (Hyderabad).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .