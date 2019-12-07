Mis Match wins the match finally

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Actor Uday Shankar expressed his happiness for the response he got for his newly-released movie Mis Match. “We won in three matches on Friday. One is the encounter episode of Disha case. Second is Indian cricket team thrashing West Indies in T20 match and the third is our movie Mis Match getting amazing response from fans” he said.

In a bid to mark the success of Mis Match, the entire team including the actors and the technicians expressed their gratitude to audience for making the movie a grand success. Veteran writer Bhupathi Raja, who contributed several hit movies like Master, Pavithra Bandham and many more, said that this is a great season for the small film with sensible scripts and thanked audiences for gifting their hard work with a super hit.

“Not only Telugu, in all the Indian languages a welcoming trend is reigning supreme. That is about the response to the small films that adorn the screens with an engrossing script. If the script is good, the audience are really not looking for big stars. They are on toes to receive such movies. Mis Match is one among the lot. We tried from all ends to make the film watchable. We could succeed because of the audience. This will be a trend setter for all the small films in the future to come,” Bhupathi Raja said.

Dialogue writer Rajendra Kumar described Miss Match as the post of women empowerment and said that a girl from a village strived hard with the help of his family and the boy who loved her to achieve Olympic medal. “This film is not just about love and songs. It will inspire many girls and put them into action. It will also sign a message to the world of boys to honour the girls,” he said.

Hero Uday also expressed his joy for being paired with actor Aishwarya Rajesh who was running high in Tamil industry. He also thanked each and every one for their effort in bringing praises to Mis Match.

