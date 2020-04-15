Misappropriation of Rs 56 lakh donations to Srisailam temple unearthed

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Srisailam: Rs 56 lakh cash which was siphoned off by at least two contractual staff working in the donations counter of Srisailam temple committee was unearthed by KS Rama Rao, Executive Officer of Srisailam Devasthanam, who immediately recovered Rs 42 lakh from them and has resolved to bring them to book.

Speaking with mediapersons on Wednesday, Rama Rao revealed that for the past couple of months, there has been a discrepancy in the amount of money given to the temple in the form of cheques and cash and the information of donations received which was made public on the temple’s website.

Rao said some contract employees working in the donations section, who have been receiving donations from various construction and service activities, were keeping the donations little-by-little to themselves and were not entering it on the website.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, as the executive committee was investigating alleged misappropriation of donations with a team of IT experts, these fraudulent activities have surfaced.

Rao said of the Rs 56 lakh, Rs 42 lakh was recovered and the remaining Rs 14 lakh would also be recovered soon. He has also assured of disciplinary as well as legal action against those who indulged in the crime.

