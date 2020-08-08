Misbah-ul-Haq says he also carried drinks

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:37 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen carrying shoes on to the field as an extra player and the sight offended many of his followers. With Mohammad Rizwan drafted in as the wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz had to warm the benches.

However, on Day Two, he carried shoes and drinks that attracted a lot of criticism on social media. Fans hit out at the coach saying it is disrespectful for the former captain. Even former speedstar Shoaib Akhtar said he didn’t like the visual of him doing the 12th man duties.

In response, Misbah said, “It is very common and I don’t think this was an issue for Sarfaraz either. Even I carried drinks for the team against Australia when I was captain but didn’t play that particular match in which I was the 12th man. Sarfaraz is an excellent human being and player. He knows that it is a team game. When other players are practicing outside, the player who is available has to help out. It is not a matter of disrespect. In fact, it is big of Sarfaraz that he doesn’t mind doing it. Plus, it is a sign of a good team,” Misbah said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .