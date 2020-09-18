Miscreants create fake FB account of Nalgonda SP, try to cheat contacts

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Nalgonda: Some unidentified persons created a fake Facebook account in the name of Nalgonda Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath with his profile picture and tried to cheat people from his friends list by asking them to send money to a phone pay number. Interestingly, the SP has not used his FB account for the past two years.

According to police officials in the IT cell, some miscreants created a fake account in the name of Ranganath and started sending friends requests to persons in his friends lists of his original FB account. They sent messages to them asking them to send some money to the phone pay account of his wife Anitha S (phone number: 08260989683) for an immediate requirement.

Sensing something fishy, a police officer working in Hyderabad chatted with them and intentionally informed them that he had sent Rs 20,000 to her account but she was not responding for confirmation whether she had received the money. The miscreants asked the police officer to send the screen shot as proof of having sent the money on PhonePay account.

His suspicion confirmed, the officer alerted Ranganath about the matter.

On receiving directions from the SP, the IT cell officials immediately blocked the fake FB account and filed a case. The Cyber Crime police took up investigation to identify the persons involved in it with the help of the phone number provided by them. No person had sent money to the phone pay number as sought by the cyber cheats.

A week ago, some unidentified persons had created a fake FB page of Circle Inspector of Yadagirigutta and tried to cheat his contacts in a similar manner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .