Miscreants loot electrical store in Hyderabad’s Aghapura

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Two scooter-borne men reportedly threatened a teenager with knives at Aghapura and took away Rs 4,000 from him. According to the police, the two men came on a scooter and went into New Ajwa Electrical store at Aghapura around 11 pm on Monday.

They threatened a teenager who was present in the shop with a knife and took away Rs 4,000 from the cash counter before fleeing. On information the Habeebnagar police rushed to the spot and took up investigation. Police formed three teams to identify and nab the robbers.