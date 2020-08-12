Miscreants make vain bid to loot ATM in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Thieves made a futile attempt to break into a Canara Bank ATM at Nacharam crossroads in the early hours of Wednesday. They tried to damage the cash dispensing machine with hand tools, but failed and left the place, police said.

According to the police, unidentified persons armed with tools entered the ATM centre, which had no security guard after midnight.

“They tried to break open the ATM and left the premises after several failed attempts,” police said, adding that customers who came to the ATM in the morning informed the police on Dial 100. Officials suspect it to be the work of local offenders and are examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

