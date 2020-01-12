Miscreants open gate to release water from Kalyani project in Kamareddy

By | Published: 3:36 pm 3:40 pm

Nizamabad: More than half of the water impounded in Kalyani diversion scheme project was drained after unidentified persons opened one of the project gates on Saturday night. Police authorities have launched an investigation to identify the persons who opened the gates unauthorisedly, after a complaint to this effect was launched by the project authorities on Sunday.

Authorities suspect that farmers belonging to downstream areas could have resorted to lifting of the gate to release water. The minor irrigation scheme, constructed on Kalyani stream diverts the flood water into Nizam Sagar canal, when flood arrives in rainy season. It has seven gates and miscreants opened one of the gates on Saturday night release water into Kalyani stream.

The diversion scheme has a storage capacity is 0.5 TMC and on Saturday it had 0.4 TMC of water. Following the release of water by lifting the gate, the water storage is estimated to be about 0.2 tmc now. The Kalyani project Assistant Engineer Shiva Prasad lodged a complaint with the Nizamsagar police.

AE Shiva Prasad felt that some farmers could have released the water. The police are trying to get footage from a CCTV camera from Boggugudise village. Irrigation authorities said they were unable to deploy a watchman due to lack of manpower.

