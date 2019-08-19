Miscreants put up fake obituary of Anganwadi teacher in Rangareddy, case filed

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Rangareddy: In a bizarre incident, some unidentified mischievous persons put up a fake death notice of an Anganwadi teacher who is working at Bairampally village of Kondiurg mandal on Sunday. The fake obituary board was set up at pump set in the village by the miscreants.

Vinodha, an anganwadi teacher working at Bairampally village woke up on Sunday only to take some phone calls from her friends enquiring about the death announcement set up at a borewell pump in the village, with her details including her name, designation, birth and death dates were written saying she was born in 1978 and died in 2019.

Shocked by the peccadilo, Vinodha approached Kondurg police and lodged a complaint requesting them to investigate into the matter and arrest the mischievous elements who tried to spread the rumours of her death. The CCTV footage of the location is being examined to nab the miscreants at the earliest, said the investigating officer Srinivas.

