Mishan Impossible Review: A whiff of fresh air in Tollywood cinema

Mishan Impossible is a whiff of fresh air in the context of Tollywood to a cinema. To an industry burdened by overdo and logistic prosthetic this is a breezy unpretentious small Tollywood offering.

Director Swaroop RSJ surely treads a bold path. Content, thematic treatment notwithstanding, it must be said to the credit of Swaroop that he offers the viewers something different. Yes, the box office results may not be as encouraging. That however does not rob the film of its nicety. This is what Basu Chatterjee would have made. A caveat: this is not a Tapsee Pannu film in the conventional sense.

Raghupati (Harsh Roshan), Raghava (Bhannu Prakash) and Rajaram (Jayateertha Molugu) are three interesting kids, personas in their own. While Raghupati is a film buff with RGV as his idol, Raghava is a quizard gone wrong. Rajaram is a cricketer who worships Tendulkar. These schoolboys in a village near Tirupati are hungry for recognition, have an appetite for adventure. Above all they have a rural gumption that is different from the stereotypical smart alec prototype.

Their green channel to headlines is a dream project to capture Dawood Ibrahim and earn a 50-lakh prize money. Running parallel is a story about Shailaja (Tapsee Pannu) assisted by Vikram (Ravindra Vijay) who are out to expose child trafficking rackets. Their next and challenging target is Ram Shetty (Hareesh Peradi). The twin stories meet when Rajaram is kidnapped and falls a prey to the child trafficking racket. While the pre interval one hour story deals completely with the three boys and their rural adventures, the later portion gets a tad contrived when crime and intelligence clash. However, the film maker tries his very best to ensure that the narrative does not get tricky, abusive, or insensitive.

Interestingly Tapsee Pannu is willing to walk the talk and act in a film that does not showcase her as would normally be the grammar of mainstream Telugu cinema. The filmmaker however is out telling a non-formulistic story and stating it with considerable conviction and ease.

Like Cinemabandi that made it to the OTT, this too is a small film that warrants encouragement. The audience owes it to themselves to watch good cinema. This is a step in that direction. The film may be far from perfect, but definite steady step in the right direction.

