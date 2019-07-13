Mismanaged servers pose cyber risk: Study

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Indian organisations are more vulnerable to cyberattacks due to poor server configurations that enable cybercriminals to exploit and gain access to organisations, reveals a study conducted by Chennai-based K7 Computing.

The report shows that there has been a significant increase in the frequency of cyberattacks across India over the last few years as the cybercriminals have become more smart and lethal. While web-based attacks remained dominant, cybercriminals are using malicious apps to compromise Android mobile devices.

Commenting on the launch of the study, Purushothaman, CEO of K7 Computing said, “Web-based attacks, found to be 51 per cent, are dominant followed by device-based threats, whether yet to launch themselves or already launched. The reasons for web-based attacks include browser vulnerabilities, phishing links, insecure websites and social engineering (social networks and email).

Adware is found to be the second largest threat to consumers from cybercriminals who use both advertising services and advertising frameworks to compromise Android mobile devices. Consumers downloading apps based on rating in the Google Play store has enabled the Hiddad family of malware could become more popular in the last few months. By taking advantage of user rights, the malware can hide in the device folder, making it very difficult to delete.

Many users also encountered a certain number of apps pretending to be Google-service related apps such as Google Calendar Sync Adapter, Google Videopro, Google Apps and Google Search, and also Games.

While the awareness about the risks associated with older operating systems is there among users in India, a large number of users in the country still rely on unsupported versions of Microsoft Windows that is leading to exploitation of loopholes. The study found that around 86 per cent of affected Indian users are still far away from Microsoft’s most secure OS which is Windows 10.

