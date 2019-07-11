Mismatch has an interesting premise: Venkatesh Daggubati

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Beginning with the premise of Swami Vivekananda’s quote — ‘Strength is life, weakness is death’, upcoming sports drama Mismatch tells the story of aspiring wrestler, being played by Aishwarya Rajesh. The teaser of the movie was launched by Venkatesh Daggubati. With Uday Shankar in the lead, Mismatch is being directed by NV Nirmal Kumar who had earlier directed Vijay Antony-starrer Dr Saleem.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the movie is quite interesting. “It’s going to be a good family entertainer and actor Uday Shankar looks impressive in his role and he has a bright future as an actor in Telugu cinema. The entire technical team should be appreciated for the rich production values,” he added.

Producer Sriram Raju expressed confidence that Mismatch has all the commercial elements and will make for a good watch. Other characters include Pradeep Rawath, Sanjay Swaroop, Master Adhiroh, Naga Mahesh, Ravulapati Venkata Ramarao, Malakpet Shailaja, Badhram, Roopa Laxmi, Sandhya Janak, Sharanya, Padma Jayanthi, Laxman, and Munna. Music is being rendered by Gifton Elias.