Mismatch to release on December 6

By | Published: 10:18 pm 10:47 pm

The upcoming movie Mismatch starring Uday Shankar and Aishwarya Rajesh will hit screens worldwide on December 6. Actor Uday shot to fame with Aatagadhara Shiva while Aishwarya Rajesh has earned a name for herself in the Tamil film industry with movies like Nawab, Kanaa, and Vada Chennai, and Kousalya Krishnamurthy in Telugu. The movie is being directed by N V Nirmal Kumar who earlier made Doctor Salim.

Speaking during an event, female lead Aishwarya said that she okayed the film because of the script and romantic subject in it. “The director has done a great job in handling the movie. My role in the film will be a special one to remember,” she said. Mismatch is being produced jointly by G Sriram Raju and K Bharat Ram.

Rahu theatrical trailer launched, adds to hype

With Kriti Garg and Abhiram Varma in the lead roles, the theatrical trailer of the upcoming movie Rahu has been launched here on Thursday. The movie is being produced jointly by Sri Sakthi Babji and AVR Swami while Subbu Vedhula is directing the movie. Other characters in the movie include Kalakeya Prabhakar, Chalaki Chanti, Giridhar, Satyam Rajesh, Swapnika in key roles. Sid Sriram’s song Emo Emo has already gave much hype to the movie as the song clocked one million views already in YouTube. Madhura Sridhar, writer BVS Ravi attended the event as chief guests. “By seeing the title Rahu, people think that it is something related to astrology, but it is not! The heroine in the movie suffers from a disorder, and this is like a ‘Rahu’. The story has been filmed with high technical values,” said Subbu Vedhula.