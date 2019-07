Miss Lily best bet for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: The L.V.R. Deshmukh-trained Miss Lily, to be ridden by Trevor Patel, appeals most among nine runners in the fray for the upper division of the S. Malakonda Reddy Memorial Cup 1400 metres, Category-II, a handicap for horses, 4-year-olds and upward, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

Selections:

1. Kionia 1, Excelsior 2, Sovet Pride 3

2. Thundering 1, Top Sprint 2, Charlie Brown 3

3. Rikki Tikki Tavi 1, Wave Rider 2, Seven Eleven 3

4. Victory Parade 1, Liberate 2, Cincia Azzurra 3

5. Miss Lily 1, Big Brave 2, Tootsie Roll 3

6. Marina Del Rey 1, Takisha 2, Heaven Can Wait 3

7. Siyabonga 1, Meka’s 2, Golden Fortune 3

8. Ultimate Risk 1, Symbol Of Star’s 2, Brave Warrior 3

Day’s Best: Rikki Tikki Tavi.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.