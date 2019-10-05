Miss Narvellous, Moondancer shine at Hyderabad racecourse 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Miss Narvellous, Moondancer and Ruletheworld impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning.

Sand

600m:

Sarvatra (App) 47, looks well. Shakesphere (App) 47, handy. Star Envoy (Kiran Naidu) 44, well in hand. Country’s Victory (RB) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Astronaut (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/44, in good shape. Beyond Limits (Gaddam) & Nazariya (RB) 1-3, 600/46, pair finished level. Rose Petal (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, not extended. Linewiler (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Latest News (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Lightning Bolt (App) 1-2, 600/46, fully in hands. Hope Is Eternal (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/45, shaped well. Victoria (App) 1-2, 600/45, not extended. Reunion (RB) 59, 600/43, moved nicely. Havelock Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Royal Crystal (RB) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Agni (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/44, eased up. Big Brave (Gopal Singh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Kimberly Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Nimble Mind (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, strode out well. Princess Shana (RB) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, good. Super Angel (App) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Tough Lady (P. Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Promiseofhappiness (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Mr. Baahubali (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, eased up. Ruletheworld (App) 1-14,800/58, 600/44, pleased.

1200m:

Miss Narvellous (RB) 1-29, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45, impressed. Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43, a good display.

1400m:

Diesis Dream (RB) & Turf Emperor (RB) 1-46, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, a fit pair. Ashwa Yashobali (RB) 1-48, (From 400/600) 1-0, handy.