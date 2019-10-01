Missing BSF officer’s body found on Pakistani side of International Border

By | Published: 3:49 pm 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a missing Border Security Force official, Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mandal, was found floating in river Aik Nallah on the Pakistani side of the International Boundary, on Tuesday, according to a BSF spokesman based in Jammu. Sub-Inspector Mandal had drowned in the swelling Aik Nallah while negotiating the nallah while being on an operational patrolling duty, while trying to save lives of two other soldiers, three days ago.

Accoridng to a BSF statemente, a joint search operation was carried out by BSF and SDRF teams for last three days. Pak Rangers and Indian villagers also came forward to assist BSF to locate him. Aik Nallah flows from India to Pakistan and during rains, water level increases considerably leading to flash floods.

On Tuesday morning all hopes of his survival ended when Pakistani rangers informed Border Security Force about recovery of his body deep inside Pakistan territory. The body of SI Paritosh Mondal is to be handed over by Pak Rangers at BOP Octroi with all force decorum and drills.

IG BSF Jammu conveyed deep regret to the unfortunate loss of life of a brave and dedicated soldier who sacrificed his life while saving lives of his two soldiers . BSF Jammu also conveyed its deep gratitude to SDRF, villagers and Pak Rangers who came forward in all respect for rescue operation for three continuous days.

SI Paritosh Mondal belonged to Nadia district of West Bengal.

