Missing children found dead in parked car in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Bodies of two missing children found in a parked car led to tension in Mujahid nagar locality here on Wednesday morning. The children Mohammeduddin (5) and Mohammed Riyaz (10) were miss8ng from yesterday morning and their parents lodged a complaint with the police too.

The parents have been searching for the children from yesterday and found the bodies in a parked Hyundai Verna, about half a kilometers away from their house. The vehicle was locked from inside and this raised suspicions.

However, the car owner maintained that he parked the car without locking and the children could have entered into it and mistakenly locked themselves in it. Investigations are in progress. Bodies have been sent for autopsy.

