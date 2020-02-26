Missing girl from Shamshabad traced

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl, who went missing from her house at Sattamrai in Shamshabad on Monday night, has been traced on Tuesday evening. Disturbed over her father scolding her, she had gone to stay at her friend’s place, the police said.

The girl, a Class III student of a private school left her house after her father scolded her around 10 pm. As she did not return home even late in the night, her parents Ram Chander and Sumalatha began searching for her but could not find her even till 2 pm on Tuesday. They then approached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police and lodged a complaint.

“Based on a complaint, we booked a case and examined footage from surveillance cameras and traced her at her friend’s house in the neighbourhood,” police said. The RGIA police later handed the child over to her parents.

