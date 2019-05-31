Missing Hyderabad constable returns home safely

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events that brought relief to the family members, a police constable who had left his home without informing anybody and had sent a WhatsApp message to a friend claiming that he was depressed, returned home safely on Friday. Constable Laxman, posted at Bachupally police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, left home without informing any of his family members.

While leaving home, Laxman sent a note to a friend saying that he was depressed in his personal life and wanted to leave the world, Bachupally police said. “He messaged his friend on WhatsApp saying that he was depressed and did not want to live. He then left the house,” police said

Anxious family members and relatives searched for him at all possible places and then approached the Bachupally police. The police formed special teams and started searching for him. While the teams were trying to trace him, dramatically he returned home on Friday morning.