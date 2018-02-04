Missing Nalgonda CI joins duty

By | Published: 12:38 am

Nalgonda: Ending 34 hours of high drama, missing Nalgonda Town-II Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu returned to Nalgonda and joined the duty on Saturday late evening.

Venkateshwarlu went missing after surrendering his service revolver and official cell phone at Madugulapally police station on Friday morning.

Based on the CCTV footage at Madgulapally toll plaza, the police identified that the CI’s car went towards Guntur.

Putting an end to 34-hour suspension, the Circle Inspector reached the Nalgonda Town-II police station and joined the duty at 7:15 pm.

Speaking to the media, Venkateshwarlu said he went to Suryalanka in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh after completing all the formalities of the murder case of Congress leader Boddupalli Srinivas.

He said he had been facing a lot of work pressure from the last 10 days and went to Suryalanka for some relief. He had the habit of going to Suryalanka for refreshment, he added. He pointed out that he had deposited the service revolver and official cellphone to the department before going to Suryalanka. He also made it clear that there was no pressure on him either from the officials or from the politicians.