Missing person found dead in Hyderabad

Published: 12:33 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A man, who was reported missing from his house for last five days, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Devthala Gutta in Balapur on Thursday night. Police suspect he was murdered. A Satyanarayana (40), a resident of Karmanghat in Saroornagar, went missing from his house on Sunday morning.

Enquiries revealed that he had gone to meet his distant relative Narsing in Badangpet. He later left from there but did not return home. His mobile phone was also switched off. Anxious family members lodged a missing complaint with the Saroornagar police and a case was booked.

While the search was on, local residents found him dead on the hillock and informed the police. The Balapur police visited the spot and are investigating.

