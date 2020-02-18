Missing student found dead in canal in Khammam

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Khammam: A missing student was found dead in the NSP canal at Gopalpuram in Khammam on Tuesday. Bhanu Prakash (19) was studying Degree first year in SR&BGNR College in Khammam and staying at a tribal welfare hostel.

He went missing on Sunday evening and his body was found on Tuesday in the canal. Student leaders staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding justice to the bereaved family. They also wanted action against the hostel warden for failing to monitor students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .