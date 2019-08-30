Missing techie found dead in friend’s house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: A software developer, who was missing for the last few days, was found murdered in the house of his friend in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony here on Friday.

The victim, M. Satish Babu, 35 and his friend and business partner Hemanth, were running an IT consultancy in KPHB.

Police said Satish went missing from his office late night on Wednesday and a missing case too was registered in this regard. While the investigation was on, based on the suspicion of Satish’s wife and friends, police inspected the house of Hemanth at MIG 98 Phase 7 KPHB.

“The door was locked and foul smell was emanating from inside the house. When we forcibly opened the door, we found Satish found dead in the hall. His body was covered with a plastic cover. His throat was slit and there were stab injuries on his body,” police said.

Police suspect Hemanth committed the murder, locked the house and fled the spot.

The KPHB police, who have altered the missing case to one of murder, suspect a financial dispute between the business partners could have led to the murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

