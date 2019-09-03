Missing techie found dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: A software employee, who went missing from Madhapur last Thursday was found dead in an open nala near the Hitec City railway station here on Tuesday. Police suspect he was depressed and committed suicide.

The man, Avakash Mahanta (29) from Haryana, who is also an aspiring actor, was working for a software firm in Mind Space here. According to the police, last Thursday night, Mahanta told his friends he was going to his room and left on his motorcycle. His friends realised he was missing as he did not return and searched for him in all possible places, but in vain.

Based on a complaint on Saturday, the Madhapur police booked a man missing case and started investigation.

“While the investigation was on, we received information that his body was found in the open nala behind the Hitech City railway station in the evening,” police said.

Police suspect he committed suicide. “He mostly spent his time alone. He was depressed and is suspected to have ended his life. No suicide note was found,” police said and added that the reason for suicide was yet to be known.

The Madhapur police have informed his family. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter