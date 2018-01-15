Missing tiger’s skin found n Mancherial

By | Published: 12:50 am

Mancherial: The skin of a tiger which went missing from the custody of a forest official of Bejjur of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was found at Kasipet mandal of Mancherial on Sunday.

It disappeared from an official room of Forest Section Officer Venugopal Rao a few weeks ago. Police said the accused were Bejjur Forest Beat Officer Ravinder and Forest Section Officer Venugopal. Ravinder’s wife Soundarya and brother-in-law Venkataswami tried to sell the skin to some poachers of Jannaram by stealing it from the room when Ravinder was unwell.

Bejjur Sub-Inspector M Shivaprasad said the skin was found atop the roof of a house belonging to one Gomasa Keshav, a relative of the accused from Kasipet mandal centre. They approached the poachers through Keshav.

The case was solved with the help of Kasipet police Sub-Inspector P Satheesh.

Cops, who launched the probe into the case, shared the information with police stations of erstwhile Adilabad district, following a complaint received from Bejjur Forest Range Officer M Rammohan recently. Authorities of Forest Department realised that the skin had gone missing when Venugopal Rao was replaced by another FSO a few weeks ago.

Tiger belongs to Maharashtra

The skin, which belonged to a big cat poached in neighbouring Maharashtra, was seized by the authorities when it was being transported on a motorbike by two persons at Yetiguda village in Bejjur mandal on November 21, 2016.

A case was booked against the offenders, Pedem Sudhakar, a native of Kethini village and Burri Santhosh, a resident of Gudem village of Chintalamanepalli mandal, for transporting it.

A local court, which was hearing the case, directed the Forest Department to preserve the skin in the custody of Bejjur Range Forest Section Officer (FSO) Venugopal Rao. But, he had kept it in a room belonging to Forest Beat Officer Ravinder, who was unwell for the past few months.

Subsequently, it went missing from the room apparently due to the negligence of officials concerned, allegedly several weeks ago.