Missing You fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Dallas Todywalla-trained Missing You, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Karnataka Juvenile Million (Grade 3) 1400 metres a terms for horses 3-years-old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Wizard Of Stocks 1, Indian Democrat 2, Hope Spinel 3

2. Arrogance 1, Country’s Star 2, Queen Isabella 3

3. Standout 1, Tarini 2, Reczai 3

4. Impavid 1, Masada 2, Consigliori3

5. Missing you 1, Blazer 2, War Hammer 3

6. Slovenia 1, Areca Angel 2, Harmonia 3

7. Apollo Bay 1, Princess Amu 2, Sultana 3

Day’s Best: Slovenia.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

