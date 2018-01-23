Mission Bhagiratha benefits to reach SCs, STs first

By | Published: 9:26 pm 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary S P Singh said on Tuesday that the SC and ST communities will be the first beneficiaries of Mission Bhagiratha which is shaping up to be the world’s unique drinking water supply scheme.

Speaking at a seminar on Mission Bhagiratha and people’s participation, he said the works on TS water grid programme was nearing completion. Almost all 19 intake wells were ready along with 46 of the 50 water purification units.

Some 91 per cent of pipeline laying work was also completed and rest of the works would be completed in next 10 days. The State was gearing up to provide bulk water supply to 24,225 habitations soon. Every village would get water supply by March 15. Every household would be provided with tap water supply by the year end.

UNICEF Hyderabad unit Chief Mietal Rusdia commended the efforts being made by the State government to provide safe drinking water to every household. The State’s initiative would help enhance the quality of life, she added.

Very few people are the aware of the positive impact of safe drinking water supply on the health of the people. Centre for Economic and Social Studies Director S Galib said that Mission Bhagiratha was the need of the hour for the people of the State.

A baseline survey was conducted in the State by taking drinking water samples from 12,000 households in 30 districts. The survey also covered government offices, hospitals, anganwadi centres and gram panchayats. The baseline survey revealed that the majority of SC/ST colonies had no access to safe drinking water.

RWS Engineer in Chief Surendhar Reddy said people who expressed doubts over Mission Bhagiratha in the initial stages of the programme, now appreciated State government’s initiative. There was no compromise on quality of works at any stage, he added.