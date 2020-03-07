Mission Bhagiratha ended water woes: Governor

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha has turned out to be an effective solution to the drinking water woes in the State, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She observed that 11 States had undertaken study of Mission Bhagiratha to replicate it in their States, while NITI Aayog had appreciated the scheme and advised other States to implement it.

“I am proud to announce that my government has solved the decades old problems of drinking water once and for all in the State within a short period of time. Through Mission Bhagiratha programme, safe and pure drinking water is being supplied to every habitation on a daily basis,” she said.

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and the Council here on Friday, the Governor recalled the successes in power sector and stated that the State government acted swiftly and strategically to overcome the power crisis prevailing in the State after its formation.

She said Telangana has become a State that uses highest per capita power in the country where the peak demand reached an all-time high of 13,168 MW recently as against 13,162 MW in undivided Andhra Pradesh. She observed that notwithstanding the all-time high demand, power was supplied uninterrupted which proved the State’s success in power sector. “The installed capacity of power plants in the State increased from 7,778 MW during the State formation, to 16,246 MW at present. Further, the construction of new power plants is on a fast track to make Telangana a power surplus State,” she said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felt that public health scenario improved significantly under the Telangana State government by improving infrastructure, equipment, medical supplies and services. The State which had meagre medical facilities after its formation, was now equipped with 40 dialysis Units, 20 ICUs, 305 Standardised labour rooms in government hospitals. Further, 200 Ammavodi vehicles to bring pregnant women to the hospitals and 50 Paramapada Vehicles to transport the dead bodies, were also deployed.

“The State stood first in the country with 84 primary health centres (PHCs) by securing the national Quality Accredited Standard (QSA). Similarly, new born care centres were increased from 22 to 42 where six new born care centres began functioning and another 14 will be launched soon,” she said.

The Governor stated that about 1.54 crore people were screened under Kanti Velugu scheme and 41 lakh people were given free specs as well as medicines at free of cost. She said an action plan will be soon announced to prepare Telangana State Health profile where free ENT screening tests also will be held.

Following the success of the Basti Dawakhanas, the State government has decided to open about 350 Basti Davakhanas in Hyderabad and to give free treatment and medicines to the poor.

