Mission Bhagiratha irrelevant now: Jeevan Reddy

By | Published: 12:49 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Congress Legislative Party deputy floor leader T Jeevan Reddy predicted the State government’s efforts to supply potable drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha would be wastage of public money as people were now accustomed to purchasing can water or using water filters at their homes. He alleged that it leads to an additional financial burden of Rs 20,000 on each person in the State.

Indicating that people do not require drinking water supply to their households, Jeevan Reddy said people were either purchasing reverse osmosis (RO) purified drinking water supplied through water cans or installing RO water filters at their homes. He said the government’s efforts to provide drinking water to every household could be futile as people were purchasing packaged water.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the senior Congress legislator said that against the State population of 3.5 crore, about 1.5 crore people have access to potable drinking water and the State government’s Mission Bhagiratha is aimed at providing drinking water for the remaining two crore people.

However, the Congress leader admitted that drinking water needs in villages should be met by filling local tanks and ponds. He demanded a judicial probe into the project to ensure that public money is not misused.