Mission Bhagiratha officials stress on ADR

Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: G Krupakar Reddy, Engineer in Chief of Mission Bhagiratha stressed the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) especially arbitration to address litigation.

Addressing a workshop organised by the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution, regional chapter, Hyderabad, he said the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) is an autonomous organisation working under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India. J L N Murthy, Governing Council Member and regional Centre in-charge explained the skills and techniques and benefits associated with ADR. P Srinivas Private Secretary of ICADR also spoke in the programme.

