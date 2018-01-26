Mission Bhagiratha pipeline trial run successful in Sircilla

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Officials successfully conducted a trial run of the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline in the district on Friday. The run was to test the pipeline laid between Rudraram of Vemulawada mandal intake-well to test the water treatment plant at Agraharam.

Water reached the reservoir after travelling a distance of 8.8 kilometres. After getting treated at the Agraharam plant, it would be released for caterring to the drinking water needs of Sircilla town.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion to mark the Republic Day celebrations, district Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, said the administration was going ahead with a motto to provide safe drinking water to quench the thirst of 5.50 lakh people in the district by April end. Besides Vemulawada and Sircilla municipalities, safe drinking water would be supplied to 341 habitations of 13 mandals. Work on this was almost 75 per cent complete, he said.