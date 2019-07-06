Mission Bhagiratha water supllies likely to be expanded

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Mission Bhagiratha programme in Telangana, the only one in the country to supply protected and safe drinking water to a whopping 55 lakh homes, might also be put to use to supply water to residential schools. Secretary (Mission Bhagiratha) in the Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal on Saturday asked officials to submit proposals to extend Mission Bhagiratha supplies to not just residential schools, social welfare hostels but also to government offices and to the two-bedroom housing colonies in the State.

She was chairing a meeting where progress of Mission Bhagiratha programme was reviewed and steps discussed to complete pending and on-going works of the project. Sabharwal called on officials to expedite completion of construction of overhead reservoirs (OHRs) in some locations by the end of July. Complimenting project officials and staff as well as construction workers for working through the searing hot summer, Sabharwal said the Chief Minister is fully satisfied with the pace of works. She, however, reminded that only when the last OHR is constructed and water is supplied from it will the project be considered complete.

And to speed up the construction of left over OHRs, she directed engineer-in-chief NC Krupakar Reddy to appoint special officers for each of such locations.

Mission Bhagiratha ensured that there was no need for an alternate summer drinking water action plan this year and there was no need for repetition of the experience of pressing into service tankers to supply water as used to be case in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

She called on officials to launch a massive awareness programme on water conservation and the significance on Mission Bhagiratha programme. The Chief Minister is also likely to hold a meeting on the programme soon, she added. The meeting was also attended among others by advisor to the government Gnyaneshwar, chief engineers Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijay Prakash, Ramesh, Vinobha Devi, Prasad Reddy, Chakravarthi, Srinivas Reddy, Srinivas Rao, Chinna Reddy and Srinivas, according to an official release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter