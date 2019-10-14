Mission Bhagiratha water to be supplied to Karimnagar from January 1

By | Published: 6:28 pm 6:53 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday said Mission Bhagiratha water will be supplied daily to the residents of Karimangar town from January 1, 2020.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting with Mission Bhagiratha engineers on the progress of MB works in urban and rural mandals at the District Collectorate here.

Stating that 90 per cent of the Mission works had been completed, he instructed the officials to complete the remaining 10 per cent works as early as possible. He also instructed the officials to conduct test runs after completing urban work by December 15 and rural works by the end of November. Repair works should be taken up if there were any leakages, he added.

Kamalakar also directed the officials to give connections to water tanks constructed at Satavahana University, Housing Board Colony and Markfed areas as part of the MB scheme.

He instructed the engineers to speed up laying of pipelines since Karimnagar Smart City works were set to commence. Mission officials, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and Public Health department should work in coordination to complete pending works.

Stating that public money should not be wasted by digging roads where they are already laid, the Minister warned of serious action if any department dug roads after completion of road laying works.

Kamalakar instructed the KMC officials to shift vegetable vendors to Rythu Bazar and roadside vendors to new shops constructed behind the bus stand. He wanted the authorities to speed up road works at the Collectorate-LIC office-Ambedkar Stadium, and bypass road.

KMC commissioner G Venugopal Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Badraiah and others participated in the meeting.

