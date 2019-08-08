Mission Kakatiya a blessing for farmers

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rains over past 10 days have come as a blessing for farmers carrying out cultivation under irrigation tanks in the State.

Nearly 1,750 of total 43,771 minor irrigation tanks in the State registered surplus water as on Monday and are supplying water to over 50,000 acres.

During May this year, water levels in majority of water tanks had hit the rock bottom. Farmers in remote areas where irrigation canals or rivulets are unavailable were left in a lurch.

However, heavy rains in the past 10 days, resulted in good inflows from its catchment areas following the rain, rekindling hopes of farmers. As against the average rainfall of 422.1 mm between May 1 and August 7, the State has received 437.5 mm rain during this period which is four per cent excess than normal rainfall.

Officials in the Irrigation Department said under Mission Kakatiya, the State government revived and restored around the 43,771 tanks in the State since the State formation.

The total storage capacity of all tanks was increased to about 265 tmc ft over five years, under the scheme. While there are about 20,156 tanks in Godavari Basin, around 23,618 tanks exist in Krishna Basin.

Due to the recent rains in northern Telangana, tanks in Godavari Basin benefited the most. Of the total tanks in the State, around 1,750 tanks are brimming with water and even overflowing with surplus inflow including 103 tanks in Godavari Basin and 65 tanks in Krishna Basin.

Further, another 3,398 tanks received water between 75 per cent and 100 per cent, 4,738 tanks received 50-75 per cent water, while 5,035 tanks got inflows of 25-50 per cent. For the remaining 28,850 minor irrigation tanks, rain water inflow ranged from zero to 25 per cent.

Irrigation officials are confident that all minor irrigation tanks would be filled soon enough with the monsoon remaining active for at least another two months. “The situation was hopeless about a month ago as the available water in most tanks could hardly cater to drinking water needs. But now, we are confident that there will be surplus water catering to needs of both irrigation and drinking water in the State,” they said.

