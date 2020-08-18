Mission Kakatiya fortifies tank system in Telangana

By | Published: 10:18 pm 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: There have been not many breaches to lakes and tanks this monsoon despite incessant rains over the last few days in Telangana, thanks to the strengthening of the bunds under Mission Kakatiya.

Under the programme, almost all the tanks were desilted and the bunds strengthened in the State. Here are reports from different districts on how bunds remained intact.

Siddipet

Due to the strengthening of the bunds of minor irrigation tanks (MI) and Panchayat Raj tanks (PR) as part of Mission Kakatiya over a period of four years, only a solitary tank has suffered a breach in the entire Siddipet district though the district witnessed one of the heaviest floods in the history.

Since the tanks in Telangana were built in a chain system, one breach would result in multiple breaches of the tanks. However, irrigation officials have observed it is a long-forgotten story. The breaches will not only cause crop losses in the downstream but also result in losses to fishermen societies. Since the restoration takes a long time, the breaches will have multiple negative impacts on people and also on government’s exchequer.

While the district has 3,484 waterbodies, which include 513 check dams, District Irrigation Officer V Srinivas told ‘Telangana Today’ that they had taken up Mission Kakatiya works on 85 per cent of the tanks out of 2,979 MI and PR tanks by spending over Rs 150 crore. The tanks that have over 100 acres of ayacut are MI tanks and less than that are PR tanks.

Mission Kakatiya works not only prevented the breaches but also increased the storage capacity of tanks — from 16 tmcft to 26 tmcft due to desilting. As nearly 2,000 tanks were overflowing and another 500 tanks had reached the FRL, these waterbodies in the district were holding more than 21 tmcft water till today.

It was further expected to go up in the days to come. After the Mission Kakatiya works were taken up, the district received heavy inflows in 2016 when only one tank suffered a breach. During the entire rainy year of 2016-17, the tanks in the district were holding 18.5 tmcft of water, which was considered the highest till this year.

Srinivas said the huge inflows would have a great impact on the groundwater table too. This season, the district had received 824 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 437 mm as on Tuesday, an excess of 78 per cent.

Medak

Unlike other districts in Telangana, which received heavy rains during the past one week, Medak district has received moderate rain as it recorded just 21 per cent surplus. As many as 90 irrigation tanks were overflowing in the district against the total tanks of 2,681. No tank has suffered a breach due to rains this year since a majority of the tanks were strengthened under Mission Kakatiya.

Sangareddy

In Sangareddy district, only 35 tanks were filled to brim out of 2,590 tanks as the district has recorded normal rainfall. While the entire Telangana has been receiving heavy to heavy rains, the Sangareddy has recorded moderate rains. None of these tanks have suffered a breach as they were strengthened under Mission Kakatiya.

Adilabad

Mohd Farooq Ali, executive engineer of the minor irrigation department said that 90 percent of the total 450 tanks were brimming with rainwater. “No tank was breached following implementation of Mission Kakatiya and de-siltation of the tanks and proper maintenance of the water bodies by engineers of the department from March itself,” he stated.

Warangal

Majority of the tanks and ponds in the erstwhile Warangal district have filled to the full capacity, thanks to the heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded in several mandals in the district in the last five days. As the tanks were renovated by removing the slit, strengthening the bunds and repairing the weirs and sluices under ‘Mission Kakatiya’ programme, there was no severe damage to the tanks despite heavy rainfall.

While there are a total of 1,560 tanks and ponds in Mahabubabad district with an ayacut of 96,422 acres, 1,546 were filled to the brim, according to EE, Mahabubabad, Radhakishan Rao.

“Renovation of a total of 1,080 tanks was started under Mission Kakatiya in four phases, 1034 of them have been completed,” he added. Meanwhile, 1,800 tanks and ponds in Mulugu and Jayashnakar Bhupalpally districts have also reached their full capacity, said EE Vallabhaneni Jagadessh. He added that there were only minor breaches to 20 tanks due to heavy rains.

Warangal Rural District, EE, Yedla Sravan said that 1,050 tanks and ponds in the district were filled to the brim. No damage to the tanks was reported in the district. “In Warangal Urban district, there are 671 tanks, almost all of them were filled to the full capacity. There were some small breaches to a few tanks,” said Sravan, who is also the EE for Warangal Urban.

Jangaon, EE, P Shankar Rao said that 650 tanks and ponds against the total of 946 had received surplus water for this season.

Nizamabad

Out of the 1,202 tanks in Nizamabad district and 1,465 tanks in Kamareddy only two tanks breached during the incessant rains that lashed the two districts in the last few days. Thanks to the Mission Kkatiya works taken up in the district, many tanks were not affected in the heavy rains. Officials said out of the total 2,667 tanks only two minor tanks are breached due to heavy rains in Kamareddy district. The bunds of all tanks were strengthened in the Mission Kakatyia in the last four years.

Due to heavy rains Nemlikunta tank of Nemli village In Nasrullabad mandal and Gandivet tank of Gadivet village in Gandhari mandal tank bunds are little bit breached due to heavy rains, but water resources department officials immediately repair them, by putting sandbags.

Mancherial

For the first time in the history, no minor irrigation tanks were breached even as the district continued to register incessant rains for four days in a row. The credit goes to the Mission Kakatiya scheme which was aimed at rejuvenation of the irrigation tanks.

Vinay Babu, Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation Department told ‘Telangana Today’ that no irrigation tank was breached in the district for the first due to de-siltation of the tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme in the last year. “It’s a good sign. As many as 728 tanks were filled with rainwater out of the total 890 tanks of the district,” he remarked, adding, breaching of tanks was a common sight in the past.

Only 11 breached in erstwhile Karimnagar

Out of 4,290, a negligible number of eleven waterbodies’ bunds were breached in the erstwhile Karimnagar district following incessant rainfall during the last few days.

As against 1,376 waterbodies in Karimangar, only seven were breached. In Peddapalli, three were breached as against 1,076. While only one breach took place in Rajanna-sircilla as against 666 waterbodies, no breach has occurred in Jagitial wherein there are 1,176 waterbodies.

According to water resource department statistics, out of 4,290 in old Karimnagar, 2,659 tanks were taken up under Mission Kakatiya programme in four phases by spending Rs 958.45 crores.

While the works of 1,854 waterbodies were completed by spending Rs 440.70 crore, works of 805 tanks were under progress.

Out of 956 tanks taken up under Mission Kakatiya in Karimnagar, works of 521 tanks were completed. 499 tanks were completed as against 656 in Peddapalli. In Jagitial, out of 709, 575 tanks were completed. 259 tanks were completed as against 338 in Peddapalli.

Sturdy tank bunds withstand heavy floods in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Not a single village tank breached in erstwhile Nalgonda district even after receiving flood of rain water due to strengthening of their bunds under Mission Kakatiya.

Under four phases of Mission Kakatiya, all 4,632 village tanks in erstwhile Nalgonda district have been restored that include desilting works and strengthening of their bunds at a cost of Rs 1,160 crore. There is two lakh ayacut under these village tanks.

Among the irrigation tanks, 4076 irrigation tanks have less than 100 acres of ayacut while 556 villages tanks have more than 100 acres of ayacut. All these village tanks have received rainwater upto its full tank level and about 30 percent of them were also overflowing.

According to officials of the Water Resource department, 15 to 20 percent of the total cost of tender for restoration of an irrigation tank under Mission Kakatiya would be spent for strengthening bunds of village tanks. The bunds of irrigation tanks were strengthened with red sand and crushed stones. Placing them on the bund in two layers, it would be leveled using a road roller.

