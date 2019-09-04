Mission Kakatiya helped address poverty, migration: Sridhar Rao

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) to Chief Minister said that Mission Kakatya, the State-sponsored initiative for rejuvenation of the minor irrigation sources helped in addressing twin issues — poverty and exodus of rural population to cities and towns in search of livelihood.

Speaking at the World Irrigation Forum (WIF), 70th International Executive council meeting at Bali, he said that the minor irrigation sources in Telangana State had the potential to irrigation over 25 lakh acres. But the irrigation potential used before the launch of the programme was only 37 per cent.

Mission Kakatiya aimed at rejuvenation of some 46,000 minor irrigation tanks helped in reducing the huge gap between the irrigation potential created and utilised. The implementation of Mission Kakatiya also helped in improving the health status of the rural population. Revival of irrigation tanks gave a boost fish production.

A team of senior engineers from the irrigation Department presented three papers at the international meet. Mission Kakatiya – Restoration of Minor Irrigation Sources, a flagship programme undertaken by government of Telangana, authored by OSD in CMO Sridhar Rao Deshpande and K Shyamsunder, Chief Engineer of Minor Irrigation, is one of them. Nagarjunasagar Project- Modernisation for Improving Water Management Through Warabandi (On-Off) System’ by S Suneel, retired Chief Engineer and V Narsimha, Chief Engineer, of the project, Tail to Head – A technique in improving water user efficiency and productivity in Sriramsagar Project authored by B Shanker, Chief Engineer and Nagabhushan Rao, Executive Engineer of the project are the other two papers presented at the forum meet.

