Mission Kakatiya stabilised 14L-acre ayacut: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Mission Kakatiya programme stabilised the ayacut of 14.15 lakh acres, reduced farmers’ expenditure on fertilizers and increased in groundwater levels, Finance Minister T Harish Rao told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Giving a reply on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who holds the irrigation portfolio, Harish said 21,275 tanks were restored under the programme. Of them, as many as 11,273 tanks were in the Krishna basin and 10,002 in the Godavari basin, he said.

The Mission Kakatiya’s success prompted the governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand sending officials to Telangana to study the programme and replicate it in their States. He said the programme had received many accolades, both national and international, and was selected for the best practices in water management by NITI Aayog in 2017.

Though NITI Aayog recommended to the Central government that Telangana be given a grant of Rs 5,000 crore for the programme, the Centre did not do so, the Minister said in response to a question from Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Balka Suman and Kranthi Kiran Chanti from TRS.

Replying to a request from Sudharshan Reddy, the Minister said the government would look into the request of increasing the off-take sluices from irrigation canals from the current 3,000 to enable filling of more village tanks. Reddy said the programme not only helped in ensuring irrigation and increasing groundwater levels but also resulted in farmers spending less on fertilizers in areas where they used the silt from the tanks to supplement nutritional levels in their fields.

85% revenue records update done: Prashanth Reddy

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said nearly 85 per cent of Land Records Updation Programme (LRUP) was completed and the rest would be done at the earliest.

As part of the LRUP, over 68.37 lakh applications for pattas were received, and of these, about 58.38 lakh were digitally signed and pattadar passbooks-cum-title deeds were issued, the Minister said in the Assembly.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on budget pertaining to revenue, registrations and relief, the Minister said 12 per cent of applications were involved in private disputes between brothers and others while the remaining were held up due to border disputes between Forest and Revenue Departments, he said.

The government was likely to take a policy decision on addressing the 7.07 lakh pattadars disputes between brothers, which were held up. Currently, over 25,000 pattadars were under process and 79,142 pattadars were held up as owners were yet to submit Aaadhar details, he said.

The striking aspect of the LRUP was that it facilitated the effective implementation of Rythu Bandhu. Legal complications on land issues had dropped significantly and court cases on civil and revenue records had also come down, he pointed out.

“There could have been a lot of problems if this exercise was not taken up,” said Reddy. More importantly, focus was laid on protecting government lands, especially in urban areas. About 10,900 acres of land was protected from encroachments in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and other urban areas.

Work on constructing compound walls, laying fencing and erecting stone pillars etc was taken up for protecting the land parcels, the Minister said, adding that the market value of these 10,900 acres was estimated to be about Rs 14,000 crore.

Speaker reprimands ‘chatting’ MLAs

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday pulled up some MLAs for holding conversations with Ministers on roster duty when they were supposed to pay attention to issues being raised by members during the Zero Hour.

The Zero Hour comes immediately after the Question Hour and is designed to allow members to raise quick and brief issues and bring the attention of the government to pressing matters related to their constituencies or constituents. Srinivas Reddy, who announced that he was making every attempt to ensure that newcomers to the Assembly get a chance to speak and raise issues, did not take kindly to noticing some MLAs going to where the Ministers were seated to have quick chat.

“I am asking all MLAs not to disturb the Ministers. They have to pay attention and take notes on issues being raised by other members,” Srinivas Reddy said.

While it is not required that all Ministers be present in the House during the Zero Hour, some of them are put on Zero Hour duty with different departments allocated to them for the purpose. They are expected to take notes on the matters raised by members and send these across to departments concerned.

