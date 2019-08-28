‘Mission Mangal’ declared tax-free in Maharashtra

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Mumbai: “Mission Mangal” has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

With ticket prices coming down, more people, especially from the rural areas will feel encouraged to watch the film, which chronicles the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film’s promotion, “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists.

Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

With the film being declared tax-free, it is expected that more children will get to watch it and learn about the Mangalyaan, which has carved India’s name in golden letters in the history of space research.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film, which hit theatres on August 15, has already collected over Rs 165 crore at the box office.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s “PadMan” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, both films delivering a strong social message were declared tax-free in a few states.

“Mission Mangal” now joins the list of the superstar’s tax-free movies.