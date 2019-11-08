Mistaken for a thief, mentally ill person lynched in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Nalgonda: A mentally ill person was lynched by the villagers at PK Mallepally of Chinthapally mandal in the district on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Kadadi Jangaiah (38) of Gundlapally village in the district. He was mentally sick for the last few years.

As there was a belief in the area that mental sickness would be cured if the patient spent a night at a darga at PK Mallepllay, Janaiah was brought to a darga by his wife Santhosha on Thursday evening. While all were sleeping at darga, Janaiah went into the village in the night and moved in different streets. Believing him to be a thief some villagers caught him and beat up him severely. Knowing about the incident, his wife rushed to the place and explained the villagers about their identity.

Janaiah died while shifting to a hospital at Hyderabad for treatment. Sub-Inspector of Chinthapally Vemireddy Narayana Reddy informed that a case was filed based on the complaint of wife of the victims and taken up investigation.

