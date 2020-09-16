Mistaken to be a thief, man beaten to death in Hyderabad

According to the police, Laxman Maji (45), a construction worker from Bihar had reached Hyderabad on Monday morning and was staying on the construction site of Abhi Constructions at Pragathi Nagar.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a construction worker who went to relieve himself in the neighbourhood of the construction site in the wee hours of Tuesday, was mistaken to be a thief and beaten to death at Pragathi Nagar in Bachupally here.

According to the police, Laxman Maji (45), a construction worker from Bihar had reached Hyderabad on Monday morning and was staying on the construction site of Abhi Constructions at Pragathi Nagar. Police said Laxman who woke up around 4 am to relieve himself and lost his way and ended up in the compound of the adjacent apartment, where the watchman Narasimha, mistook him to be a burglar.

“Due to the cold weather, Laxman had covered himself with a plastic cover. Narasimha thought he was a thief and attacked him with a stick,” police said.

Laxman’s co-workers, who woke up hearing the commotion, rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Bachupally police have booked a murder case and have taken up investigation. Narasimha was taken into custody.

