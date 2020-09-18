MIT health-tech startup develops Covid-19 care platform for hospitals

The digital healthcare platform provides doctors an analytical dashboard that helps track and monitor patient’s progress daily. T

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: DaytoDay Health, an MIT-incubated health-tech startup, which provides personalised technology-based solutions to patients through pre and post-surgery care, has customised its platform to give patients with Covid-19 symptoms continuous care. The company is providing Covid-19 Care Platform to hospitals pan-India and as part of that has recently signed up with OMNI Hospitals of Hyderabad.

The digital healthcare platform provides doctors an analytical dashboard that helps track and monitor patient’s progress daily. The dashboard also collates vital information such as daily stats and enables the doctors to connect with the patient virtually over a video or voice call.

Rajiv Misra, president, Asia Pacific, DaytoDay Health said, “Our Covid-19 Care Platform acts like a mini-clinic that allows patients a seamless delivery of healthcare including mental wellbeing and counselling. Hospitals are also approaching us to provide them support for patients needing home or institutional quarantine using our platform, as it helps in remote patient management.”

The company which was incorporated in 2018 in MIT came out with a digital healthcare platform that meets the needs of doctors treating patients for joint replacement, cardiac, oncology and urology surgeries. Boston Medical Center of US is using the platform for liver cirrhosis as well. The startup is currently progressing to more specific disease areas.

DaytoDay Health has hospitals and healthcare institutions using its platform across the US, Canada, UK, Italy and Spain. “We are also closing deals in Malaysia, Bangladesh, UAE and Oman besides India. We are going to have regional operations in all the key markets. We already operate a tech team in Bengaluru and plan to open our operations in Hyderabad soon,” added Misra.

In India, the company has served over 4,000 patients until the pandemic outbreak and from February onwards, added another 3,000-4,000 patients for Covid-19 treatment. The company is currently in talks with hotels to manage quarantine patients.

The startup is also aggressively working on the language platform and can be currently accessed by users in five Indian languages. It is also working with doctors to roll out mobile-friendly features via dashboards.

