Mithali Raj playing cricket in sari goes viral

By | Published: 9:06 pm

A video of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj went viral on Thursday in which she wore a traditional Indian sari along with cricket accessories to promote cricket for women in India ahead of Women’s Day.

Mithali shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Every sari talks more than you and I know! It never tells you to fit in, it makes you stand out. This Women’s day, #StartSomethingPriceless and show the world that we can do it too. It’s time you start living life #OnYourTerms.”

In the shared clip, Mithali is seen donning a sari and playing cricket. The video shows an aspect of Indian culture with Mithali attired in the traditional Indian wear.

As the video surfaced on the internet, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “I think Mitali Raj is the iron lady of the cricket ground.” A fan gushed, “I love cricket – my favorite mitali mam.”

Another wrote, “Beautiful stylish female cricketer.” “That’s great gesture. Keep it up Mithali” a user remarked.