‘Mitra represents womanhood’

‘Brochevarevarura’ is an archaic Telugu term which roughly translates to ‘who would come to (my) rescue’. Using that expression which has such a deeper meaning as its title, a movie — starring Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sree Vishnu and Priyadarshi in the lead roles — is gearing up to hit the screens this Friday. Malayali actor Nivetha Thomas was in the city as part of the movie’s promotions and we caught up with the bubbly actor.

As she gets talking about the movie and the story that revolves around Mitra, the character she has essayed in the movie, the actor spills the beans on the flick. “Mitra represents the entire womanhood. For the beautifully well-written script, my role in the movie is incredibly important to the story. Probably, that might be the reason I so ardently wanted to be part of Brochevarevarura,” she smiles.

Nivetha will be seen as an aspiring classical dancer in Brochevarevarura, which is kind of similar to the introduction of the role Pallavi in the movie Ninnu Kori. Stating that the movie is diametrically opposite to her earlier Telugu movies, the actor says Brochevarevarura will be a special one and the audience would love to watch it.

“The story touches upon a lot of issues in the society. It is not just Mitra’s side of narrative, decisions and destiny. Harassment of women is another aspect that the director portrays in an interesting and believable way,” she says. When asked whether the story is a women-oriented flick, the actor shares that the story is based on a few situations where women are an unavoidable part.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, the movie is a small film with a bigger cast. The actor feels that the journey in Telugu cinema has, so far, been incredible. After Gentleman, where Nivetha had co-starred with Nani and Aadhi Pinisetty, “there have been some really good scripts that came my way. It’s a blessing to work with Tarak, Vishnu and Nani. The different set of ideology and work ethic… it has been a fun ride so far”, she smiles.Besides Brochevarevarura, Nivetha is currently featuring in the upcoming movie V which has recently completed its second schedule.