Mixed artworks rake in the crowds

By | Published: 5:11 pm 6:20 pm

Art lovers made their way to the group showcase titled ‘Intonations’ held at State Art Gallery, Madhapur recently. The exhibition was inaugurated by Anju Poddar while the guest of honour was Dr K Lakshmi, IAS, director, State Gallery of Art. The group show features artists such as Laxman Aelay, Afza Tamkanat, Nirmala Biluka, Raju Bhatula, Bala Bhaktha Raju, Bolla Srinivas Reddy to name a few.

The concept of the exhibition revolved around the many stories and experiences that have been told and expressed again and again which never cease to fascinate us or fail to command our attention.

Each time the narrator adds a special and unique intonation to it which makes it interesting and fresh. Such is the potential of individual connotation which naturally defines and shapes the work of art and makes it exquisitely private and personalised.

‘Intonations’ is a group show that amalgamates a wide array of works that exemplify myriad nuances. Each work explores a unique aspect of life and existence. If one work delves deep into the realistic and physical aspects of the surroundings, the other unveils the surreal escapades, another one is spiritually enlightening yet another excavates a dark corner in our social or political system that needs attention. Each is a reflection of a moment, feeling or thought about life, its infinite processes and its known or unknown upheavals. A work of art may take a concrete shape within the time frame in which it is created, but it always exists within the attributes of the creator, in his mind, past, memories, experiences, thought processes and fantasies. When the artist works the abstract, vast and indelible reality of his being takes shape and gets transformed into form and colour. Each and every aspect of the expression recalls and relates to an internal, intuitive and deeply ingrained ‘self’.