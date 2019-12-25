Mixed results for TS hoopsters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State basketball teams had a mixed result as the men’s team went down to Chandigarh 75-90 in their final league match to miss out on an opportunity to qualify for Level 1, while the women’s team thrashed Chhattisgarh 87-57 to stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth, in the 70th National Basketball Championship, being held at the Guru Nanak Indoor Stadium in Punjab on Tuesday.

In the men’s match, State hoopsters began well through captain Chandrahas Reddy and Visu Pilani as they matched the opposition to draw level at 21-all at the end of the first quarter.But Chandigarh team put the State players under pressure scoring 27 points to TS’ 14 to take big lead in the second quarter. Chandrahas team staged a brief comeback in the third quarter scoring 21 to 16 points but they fell behind in the final quarter to miss the ticket to Level 1. Visu top scored for the losing outfit with 23 while Chandrahas added 18. Earlier, they had recorded victories in the first three matches. They defeated Goa 74-58 in the first match before thrashing Tripura 45-06. In the third match, they got the better of Himachal Pradesh 81-42.

Meanwhile, the women’s team recorded a thumping victory to stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth. They will also remain in Level 1 with this victory. Aulabsha and Divya Palanivel combined well for the team scoring 26 and 23 points respectively while Anjusree (14) and Kiran Prajapati (10) added crucial points. They were in command right from the start as they led 40-27 at the half time before finishing the match on a high. They will take on Maharashtra on Wednesday and a win will put them in the last eight.

Results: Men: Chandigarh 90 (Jatin 23, Sartaj Singh 19, Ravi Bharadwaj 13) bt Telangana 75 (Visu Pilani 23 Chandrahas Reddy 18, Vijay Kumar 15); Women: Telangana 87 (Gulabsha Ali 26, Divya Palanivel 23, Anjusree AM 14, Kiran Prajapati 10) bt Chhattisgarh 57 (Sangeetha Kaur 20, Jyoti 11).

