For an industry that barely existed in India even few years ago, today, we have world-renowned celebrity bartenders driving change. India is now being recognised as a talent hub with several bartenders from around the world keen to know what’s brewing in the country, says Vineeth Krishnan who won the Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition 2020 India. Krishnan, who will represent India at the global stage in Miami, speaks more about the competition, his future plans, bartending as a career option and shares his winning recipe.

How did you prepare yourself for the competition? How difficult was the competition?

Preparing for it definitely was not an easy task. While participating, I was managing the bar at Koko and would practice twice before and after work, no matter the time. I created a disciplined routine, which also helped bring fluency to the way I performed. After winning, it felt like all the late nights and hard work paid off. The competition this year was undoubtedly challenging, given the high standards set by each participant, and, honestly, I wasn’t sure if I’d win. I also gave Bacardí Legacy a shot last year, but this year was the best I’ve seen till now. It’s great to see so many bartenders hustling to follow their dreams and crafting cocktails never known before.

How do you see the scope in this field?

Since I started bartending in 2015, mixology in India has only gotten bigger and better. The stature of performances at the Bacardí Legacy this year are testimony enough to the booming cocktail culture in India. Platforms like these are a stepping stone for bartenders to carve their own niche and foster innovations. For an industry that barely existed in India a couple of years ago, today we have world-renowned celebrity bartenders driving change. Not only that, India is now being recognised as a talent hub with several bartenders from around the world keen to know what’s brewing in the country.

What are some of the myths regarding bartending?

One common myth is that all bartenders drink! I know bartenders who have great palates and only choose to taste their drink. Another one is that most people think of bartending as a glamorous profession. However, it actually involves constant research, learning, hard work and a whole lot of patience.